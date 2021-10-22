Members of Macra na Feirme (Macra) will stage a protest in Thurles, Co. Tipperary this evening (Friday, October 22) as Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue continues his Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) consultations in marts nationwide.

Macra members staged a demonstration at Kilkenny Mart (Thursday October 21) – the second of two marts the minister travelled to yesterday, both of which featured protests from the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).

In the wake of the CAP Strategic Plan (CSP) funding allocations announced by Minister McConalogue this week, the feeling among Macra members is that the need to focus on generational renewal of farming has not resonated with the government or the minister, Macra president John Keane told Agriland.

While he said the minister is to be to be “lauded for the additional €900m that has been secured within the context of the overall CAP budget”, he added:

“Not a single additional euro has been allocated for farm-succession supports.”

The CSP funding allocations announced this week failed to provide for initiatives such as a retirement scheme, start-up business grants or a funded land mobility service, he said.

“Macra na Feirme has consistently articulated the need for a retirement scheme to support older farmers who have aspirations to retire, and simultaneously support a start-up business grant for the next generation, all backed up with a funded land-mobility service,” the president said.

Macra is seeking a meeting with Minister McConalogue in the coming week, but in the meantime, members are taking to their feet.

“We are encouraging Macra members and young farmers to impress the importance of these three schemes to the minister in Thurles tonight and, indeed, around the country as these consultations continue.”

Macra na Feirme members will gather in Thurles mart at 5:30pm.

The IFA will also continue its series of protests this evening at Thurles Mart, it has confirmed.

