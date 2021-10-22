Agriculture emissions increased by 1.4% in 2020, highlighting the “importance of new policies to reverse this trend”, according to Minister Eamon Ryan.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has published its provisional greenhouse gas emissions for Ireland for 2020.

The figures show a reduction in overall emissions of 3.6% compared to 2019.

The minister said that this “relatively minor” decrease “demonstrates the scale of the challenge that lies ahead”.

Events of 2020

“The events of 2020 disrupted the economies and societies of billions of people globally and Ireland was no exception,” the minister said.

“Ireland’s greenhouse gas emissions were clearly impacted by the measures to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.

“While transport emissions have seen a significant drop, this has been somewhat offset by an increase in emissions in our buildings with increased heat demand from those working at home.

“Overall, the emissions reduction of 3.6% [or 2.2Mt CO2eq] versus 2019 levels is relatively minor, when one considers the scale of the pandemic. This, once again, demonstrates the scale of the climate challenge that lies ahead.

“Emissions from our electricity sector do, however, show that emissions reductions can be achieved.

“The downward trend of emissions in this sector has continued, driven by a reduction in peat use in electricity generation, and the increase in the amount of electricity generated by renewable sources.

“For the first time, Ireland’s electricity carbon intensity has dropped below 300 gCO2/kWh, a considerable drop from 1990 levels, when it was three times 2020 levels at 896 gCO2/kWh.”

Agriculture emissions continued to rise

The statement from the EPA showed that, while industry and commercial sectors have seen slight drops in emissions, the agricultural sector’s emissions have continued to rise. This, says the minister, “highlights the importance of new policies to reverse this trend”.

“While the reduction in total emissions is a step in the right direction, Ireland still exceeded its emissions budget for 2020.

“This means that we are unlikely to meet our overall EU 2020 targets. We must now focus our efforts on meeting our obligations in the coming decade.

“Further transformative measures will be needed to meet our national climate ambitions. In recognition of these challenges, the government has stepped up its ambition.”

Climate Act

In July, the Climate Action and Low Carbon Development (Amendment) Act 2021 was passed. This commits Ireland to reach a legally-binding target of net-zero emissions by 2050 at the latest, and a cut of 51% by 2030 (compared to 2018 levels).

The Climate Change Advisory Council (CCAC) will shortly propose carbon budgets. The carbon budgets will go to government and then to the Oireachtas.

The Oireachtas will be tasked with reviewing and approving these carbon budgets within a four-month period.

