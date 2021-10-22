A Status Yellow rain warning has been issued by Met Éireann for counties Cork and Kerry for Saturday (October 23).

From 12:00p.m until midnight, a spell of heavy rain in the afternoon and evening may lead to localised flooding.

There is also a Status Yellow gale warning from Mizen Head to Slyne Head to Malin Head.

Southerly winds will reach gale force 8 at times during Friday night and Saturday on Irish coastal waters. The warning is in place from 2:00a.m on Saturday until 6:00p.m.

On Sunday, a gale warning from Belfast Lough to Wicklow Head to Roches Point and on the Irish Sea is in place.

Southerly winds will reach gale force 8 at times overnight Saturday and during Sunday morning on Irish Coastal Waters.

Unsettled weekend

Along with the rain warning, the weather this weekend across the rest of the country will be unsettled, with heavy downpours possible with a risk of some localised flooding.

For today (Friday), there will be some bright or sunny spells, but a good deal of cloud overall.

Advertisement

Scattered showers will feed eastwards across the country in a moderate westerly breeze, the showers most frequent across the northern half of the country.

Showers will largely die out early tonight to leave most areas dry. However, later in the night, outbreaks of rain will move in from the Atlantic to affect west Connacht and northwest Ulster.

Rain warning bringing heavy falls

On Saturday morning, rain will spread across most of the western half of the country, turning heavy in the southwest.

Elsewhere, there will be scattered light showers. During the afternoon and evening, rain will extend eastwards to all areas with further heavy falls possible in the southwest, bringing a risk of localised flooding there.

There will be a wet start to Saturday night with outbreaks of rain. There will be further heavy falls in places with a risk of some localised flooding.

Rain will clear eastwards into the Irish Sea later in the night, with scattered showers following from the west. It will be a mild night with lowest temperatures of 9° to 12° in fresh southwest winds.

There will be bright spells and showers on Sunday. The showers will be frequent across the west and north of the country with some heavy downpours possible.

On Sunday night, showers will become largely confined to Atlantic coastal counties, with good clear spells developing elsewhere.

Download Our Free App