Minister of State for land use and biodiversity Pippa Hackett has announced a €9 million investment in the horticulture sector.

The funding will come through the Scheme of Investment Aid for the Development of the Commercial Horticulture Sector.

The scheme will be open to all horticultural sectors, the minister said, and will provide grant aid at a rate of up to 40% to all approved investments.

“I am delighted that the 50% increase in funding secured in 2021 has been maintained for 2022.”

“This scheme not only aids existing producers but also new entrants to horticulture. With qualifying young farmers receiving up to 50% grant aid, the scheme is there to support the next generation of farmers as well,” Minister Hackett said.

According to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, the scheme will cover “all horticultural areas including field vegetables, mushrooms, protected food crops, amenity crops, soft fruit, apples and beekeeping”.

The scheme aims to “facilitate environmentally friendly practices, promote the diversification of on-farm activities, improve the quality of products and improve working conditions”.

The closing date for the receipt of applications for the 2021 scheme is December 17, 2021.

“This scheme is 100% funded by the Irish government and the €9 million in continued funding demonstrates the government’s commitment to the sector in meeting the challenges it faces; but also recognising the many opportunities for the sector in future, including, for instance, opportunities from the replacement of imports with locally-grown fruit and vegetables,” Minister Hackett remarked.

She added: “I have seen first-hand how the horticulture producers of Ireland have embraced new technologies to improve sustainability and to facilitate environmentally-friendly practices and this scheme aids these efforts.”

In 2020, the horticulture sector generated output with a farm-gate value of almost €469 million, with an estimated 6,600 employed full-time in primary production activity and a further 11,000 employed in value added and downstream businesses, according to the department.

