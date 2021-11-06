The well-known farm based in Co. Westmeath belonging to David Clarke and more commonly known as ‘the Cows.ie farm’, hosted a rather unique on-farm sale of dairy heifers last Saturday, October 30.

The sale was ran in conjunction with MartEye and Ballyjamesduff Co-operative Livestock Mart Ltd. and featured a total of 82 in-calf heifers and 10 bulling heifers.

The heifers on offer at the sale were unique in appearance in the sense that they were all dairy heifers, with the appearance of an animal destined for the suckler herd.

The breed of heifers on offer at the sale are known as Fleckvieh and saw a 100% clearance on the day.

According to MartEye statistics, a total of 59% of the lots were won online, with 100% of the lots seeing online bids placed on them.

The gallery below shows a sample of some of the top-priced heifers on the day:

Lot 50: Silvia – This heifer sold for €3,550

Lot 39: Fiesta – This heifer sold at €3,000

Lot 38: Urmel – This heifer sold for €3,200

Lot 24: Doganjo – This heifer sold for €3,400

Lot 58: Gina – This heifer made the top price on the day selling for a grand total of €4,000

Lot 1: Marili – This heifer sold for €3,500

Speaking to Agriland following the sale, the Cows.ie boss, David Clarke, outlined: “The event was a great success and had a 100% sell through of 92 animals.”

Continuing, Clarke said: “There was a great delivery on the Auction from auctioneer Tom Cox in conjunction with John Tevlin from Ballyjamesduff Mart.”

Clarke also described the online activity on the MartEye platform as “exceptional”.

As part of the sale and to promote the breed, three artificial insemination (AI) straws from a top-performing Fleckvieh bull were supplied complimentary to the buyer of each heifer.

Concluding, Clarke expressed thanks to all the staff of Cows.ie for their assistance in making the sale possible.