This weekend, one lucky person will be in with a chance of winning five Cheviot-cross ewe lambs at no cost.

Sheep farmer, shearing contractor and now online clothing business owner Karol Devaney, a native of Co. Sligo, is giving away 5 Cheviot-cross ewe lambs from his farm located below the Benbulben Mountains.

To launch his new Eweknit winter clothing collection, Karol is giving away these five lambs worth €600 (€120 each) to one lucky person.

Speaking to Agriland about the unique giveaway, Karol said: “I came up with the idea a couple of months ago.

“Social media is a busy, noisy place these days and sometimes you have to do things differently to get your business out there.

“Since our customer base is primarily farmers, what better than to giveaway some sheep.”

To be in with a chance of winning, all you have to do is complete these simple steps:

Visit Eweknit and fill in your name and email in the entry box – which is located at the bottom of the homepage;

Click to confirm your subscription when you receive the entry email;

And tag two other people under the competition post on the Eweknit Facebook page.

Note: Entries accepted from the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland only.

The winner of the competition will be announced this Sunday, November 7, at 1:00pm Karol said.