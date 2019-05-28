Fertiliser bags slashed in vandal attack on farm
A substantial amount of fertiliser was vandalised in a criminal attack on a farm over the weekend, with Garda investigations ongoing.
Gardaí are investigating an alleged incident of criminal damage of farming supplies in the Mitchelstown area of Cork, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána told AgriLand.
The incident may have occurred between Saturday, May 25, and yesterday, Monday, May 27. Investigations are ongoing, the representative added.
The attack occurred just before the fertiliser was to be spread for second-cut silage.
Anyone with information can contact Mitchelstown Garda Station on: 025-84833; the Garda Confidential Line on: 1800-666-111; or any Garda station.
Quad stolen in Armagh
Meanwhile, in Northern Ireland, police have put forth an appeal for information in relation to a quad stolen with a number of other items earlier this month.
Issuing the appeal, members from Foyle branch of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) also provided a photograph of the stolen vehicle, a dark-coloured Suzuki all-terrain vehicle (ATV), taken from a premises in Co. Derry.
The PSNI officers put out a statement on Saturday, May 25, saying: “Have you seen a quad like this? Is it for joy riding or being sold online?
“Constable Daniel Crowe from Strand Road requests that anyone with information contact police on 101 quoting reference 423 of 08/05/19,” the statement concluded.