It has just been announced that Fermanagh County Show is moving to a new home – Castle Irvine at Necarne, near Irvinestown.

New weekend dates have also been agreed for the event which will take place on Friday and Saturday, August 11 and 12, 2023.

The chair of Fermanagh Farming Society, Ann Orr explained that the new show grounds and new weekend dates offer new opportunities for the popular event.

“In 13 years’ time the Co. Fermanagh Farming Society will celebrate its 200th anniversary, no mean feat for a rural organisation managed by volunteers,” she said.

“Generations of local families have their heart in Fermanagh County Show and have seen much change over their lifetimes and that of their ancestors.

“Moving from the Fairgreen and the Broadmeadow in 1994 to the show grounds at Lackaboy was a key move to grow the show further and to add new elements. We were allowed to use the facilities of the Exhibition and Auction Centre along with our own fabulous Prunty Pitch show grounds.

Anniversary for Fermanagh County Show

“We know that Covid-19 impacted all agricultural shows,” Orr continued.

“But it was this effect that actually brought about the mindset that we have 187 years under our belt and a 200th anniversary on the horizon to plan for.

“And what better way to do this than to grasp this wonderful opportunity offered to us recently to grow Fermanagh County Show into one of Ireland’s leading agricultural shows of the future,” she added.

Kyle Porter, from Castle Irvine Estate commented: “We are thrilled to welcome the Fermanagh County Show to Castle Irvine Estate in 2023.

The show is a highly regarded event in the community, with a history dating back to 1836 and we are excited to provide a new home for it at Castle Irvine.

“The facilities and rolling parkland, along with the magnificent backdrop of Necarne Castle, offer a unique setting for the show to continue to thrive and grow in the future.”