Feed supply issues coming down the line

Feed ingredient supply issues are coming down the line and prices are only going in one direction, Tony Markey, managing director of ADM Arkady Ireland, warned.

Speaking on behalf of feed importers at a recent meeting of the Inter-Agency Fodder Committee, he said: “By the end of June this year, Irish compounders had approximately 66% of their cover done for the season ahead; the season ahead being now right through to next April and that’s based on a normal year.

“Based on a normal winter, compounders have similar cover to last year. But now we feel that demand could be 40-50% higher than a normal year. At the moment, in terms of global supply issues, we are trying to push mills and buyers to get as much cover on.

“Everyone, unfortunately, is concentrating on today and tomorrow; but the important issue is getting as much cover on for next season as we can.”

He added: “Higher prices are discouraging mills from going too far ahead in a year when we need to be going far ahead and we need to be securing supplies when availability will continue to be an issue.”

Markey noted that there’s a far higher coverage of maize available for next season.

“The trade accepts that Irish grain production is going to be well down on last year and also European grain production is going to be well down.”

Indications from the UK, he said, suggest that barley production is going to sit at 6 million tonnes or lower – back from 7.3 million tonnes last year.

In 2017, the UK exported approximately 1.3 million tonnes of barley. With this year’s fall in production, the UK is likely to have no exportable surplus, thus forcing exporters further afield when it comes to sourcing supplies.

Markey also noted that the supply of feed ingredients is back, while prices are also up considerably.