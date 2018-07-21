5 safety tips for the harvest

Many tillage farmers and contractors have started to harvest or are harvesting winter barley and oats at present; farmers are also busy baling straw and drawing grain.

Some farmers may have a break from the very busy workload between the harvesting of different crops and this provides an ideal time to make safety checks.

AgriLand compiled a list of measures that can be easily checked and changed – with little effort – and make your farm a lot safer.

Check all PTO covers are secure. At this time of the year, balers are in use and they should be the first port of call; Fire extinguishers should be in full working order and easily accessible on machinery; Combines should be cleaned down regularly in hot weather; Lights should be working on all machinery. Change bulbs where necessary; Trailers should be fitted with break-away systems and be fully illuminated with reflector strips.

Take rests and keep hydrated; fatigue is a major contributor to accidents. Harvest conditions have been less pressurised so far this year, as the good weather has provided farmers with a longer harvest window than usual.