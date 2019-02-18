Fashion giant makes swift ‘ewe’-turn on wool ban
Fashion retailer Boohoo has revised its decision to ban using wool in its clothing on ethical grounds following backlash to its move.
In a statement released on its social media channels on Saturday (February 16), the UK-based firm said:
“We wanted to let you all know a little more about our ongoing commitment to a sustainable future.
Boohoo is committed to ensuring the wool used in our supply chain meets high levels of animal welfare, and will continue to use wool as a sustainable material.
“We are speaking to a number of parties including PETA, to discuss options that help us towards a more sustainable future.”
The announcement was a swift about-face from the retailer’s revelation the previous day on Friday that it would be banning the use of wool from its range of clothing following consultation with the animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) UK.
In another separate statement, Boohoo added: “Boohoo continues to assess all options as part of its ongoing commitment to a more sustainable future.
“We are committed to ensuring the wool used in our supply chain comes from good husbandry and meets high levels of animal welfare, and will continue to use wool as a sustainable material.
“We are engaging with PETA and the relevant parties to discuss options that will balance our customer demand, animal welfare and sustainable future.”
The move attracted severe criticism from UK farmers.
A message to @peta and @boohoo #Wool pic.twitter.com/zWdZmJyHUu
— Gareth Wyn Jones (@1GarethWynJones) February 16, 2019
Speaking to The Telegraph, National Farmers’ Union’s (NFU’s) chief livestock advisor John Royle said: “Wool is the most sustainable of all fibres and is far better for the environment than creating plastic fibres, which create pollution. Shearing sheep stops them getting heatstroke.
“Farmers that shear are properly trained. There was one group of professional sheep shearers exposed for bad practice by PETA and that is probably why Boohoo has caved in to this.”