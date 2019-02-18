Fashion giant makes swift ‘ewe’-turn on wool ban

Fashion retailer Boohoo has revised its decision to ban using wool in its clothing on ethical grounds following backlash to its move.

In a statement released on its social media channels on Saturday (February 16), the UK-based firm said:

“We wanted to let you all know a little more about our ongoing commitment to a sustainable future.

Boohoo is committed to ensuring the wool used in our supply chain meets high levels of animal welfare, and will continue to use wool as a sustainable material.

“We are speaking to a number of parties including PETA, to discuss options that help us towards a more sustainable future.”

The announcement was a swift about-face from the retailer’s revelation the previous day on Friday that it would be banning the use of wool from its range of clothing following consultation with the animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) UK.

PETA itself also released a statement on the matter on Friday, claiming “victory” from the move. The statement has since been removed from the group’s website.

“We are engaging with PETA and the relevant parties to discuss options that will balance our customer demand, animal welfare and sustainable future.”

The move attracted severe criticism from UK farmers.

Speaking to The Telegraph, National Farmers’ Union’s (NFU’s) chief livestock advisor John Royle said: “Wool is the most sustainable of all fibres and is far better for the environment than creating plastic fibres, which create pollution. Shearing sheep stops them getting heatstroke.