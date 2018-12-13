FarmLand – Episode 15

Tonight on FarmLand, Michael Creed, the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine sits down with presenter Claire Mc Cormack to discuss the twists and turns of this week’s Brexit crisis in the UK.

He will outline how his department is “accelerating” contingency plans for a potential no-deal Brexit; plus, he will give his frank response to calls – from some political quarters – for a “united Ireland” to emerge from the escalating situation.

Creed will also reflect on some of the biggest issues that have affected farmers over the course of the last 12 months – including concerns over the sustainability of the beef sector.

He will also look ahead to the future shape of the Common Agriculture Policy (CAP) post-2020 and give his outlook on live export markets for 2019.

Plus, with the introduction of the department’s recently announced Beef Environmental Efficiency Pilot (BEEP) scheme coming on stream in the new year, our reporter Siobhan Walsh visits a beef farmer in Co. Kildare who is making gains on the ground by opting to weigh his stock.

Biogas

Sean Finan, the CEO of the Irish Bioenergy Association (IrBEA) will be in studio to highlight why the Government needs to row in behind the development of an indigenous biogas industry across the country.