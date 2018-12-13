North Cork Co-op moves in to acquire Newtownsandes

North Cork Co-op has put the wheels in motion to acquire Newtownsandes Co-operative, having notified the relevant authorities of its intentions.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission was notified of the acquisition earlier today (Thursday, December 13).

A potential merger between the north Kerry based Newtownsandes Co-op and North Cork Creameries was mooted back in February of this year at a members’ meeting on the matter.

At the meeting, a majority of stakeholders apparently voted to merge with North Cork Creameries, based in Kanturk, over two other proposed options – Arrabawn and Tipperary Co-ops.

The Irish Co-Operative Organisation Society (ICOS) was believed at the time to act as a “go-between” on the deal, chairing talks between the two co-ops.

Second deal of 2018 for North Cork Co-op

Earlier this year, North Cork Creameries and the Feale Bridge & Headley Bridge Co-operative from Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick, announced their intentions to merge following an agreement approved by the boards and members of both co-operative societies.

It follows “necessary rule changes and approvals” agreed by the members of the co-operatives, on the unanimous recommendation of their respective boards, according to the co-ops.

These were made during the course of discussions leading up to the completion of the merger agreement.

North Cork Creameries was already processing milk into a range of products for Feale Bridge & Headley Bridge prior to the decision.