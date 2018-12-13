Body found on farmland in Offaly

Gardai have begun an investigation following the discovery of a man’s body on farmland in Co. Offaly this morning (Thursday, December 13).

In a statement, a spokesperson for An Garda Siochana told AgriLand:

“Gardai in Edenderry are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body on farmland in Edenderry, Co. Offaly this morning at approx. 9.05am.

A Garda technical inspection is due to be carried out and the coroner has been informed. Investigations are ongoing.

According to local radio station Midlands 103, it is believed going by initial reports that the body is of a man in his 20s, and was partially buried.

No further details are available at this time.

Meanwhile, the sudden death of a farmer is being investigated by authorities in Co. Antrim, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has confirmed.

The incident occurred yesterday (Wednesday, December 12), according to authorities.

Police attended the scene of the sudden death of a man in the Killycarn Road area of Ballymena yesterday, a spokesperson for the PSNI confirmed.

The Health and Safety Executive of Northern Ireland (HSENI) has been informed, the spokesperson added.