Creed announces enhanced controls on trimming for 2019

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, has confirmed that enhanced controls on carcass trimming in factories will be rolled out from January 1, 2019.

In addition, following recent revelations of excessive carcass trimming at a number of factories, the minister has also announced that, from the beginning of next year, processors will introduce a payment to the affected farmer supplier to reflect any losses incurred.

The statement comes following a “sit-in” by members of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) – including its National Livestock Committee – at Agriculture House on Kildare Street in Dublin in response to the escalating scenario.

It is understood that talks were held between the farm lobby group and department official in the late hours of Wednesday, December 12.

The department has stated that the new monitoring system of inspection is being trialled at a number of factories before being fully implemented.

It involves staff from the Veterinary Public Health Inspection Service assisting staff of the Beef Carcass Classification Unit to provide “additional assurance” in relation to the regulation of trimming of carcasses by factories.

In a statement on Wednesday night (December, 12), Minister Creed said:

This new system of controls in processing facilities, with 150 personnel specifically trained to provide additional support in carcass classification, has been established to provide farmers with absolute assurance that the appropriate dressing is being applied.

Carcass classification and carcass presentation (trim) controls in slaughter plants are carried out by a team of specialist staff in the Beef Carcase Classification Section within the department.

The department’s remit under EU legislation is to carry out unannounced inspections to ensure that meat plants comply with these legislative requirements for classification, weights and trim.

Department inspections are underpinned by EU legislation.

The EU legislation states specifically that the reliability of the classification of carcasses (and monitoring of carcase presentation) of bovine animals should be verified by regular on-the-spot checks carried out by bodies that are independent from the inspected establishments responsible for the classification, the classification agencies and the qualified classifiers

1.7 million carcasses have been slaughtered to December 2018. To date in 2018 there have been 521 inspections across 32 slaughter plants and 44,332 carcasses have been inspected by classification officers.

On average, each factory has been inspected 16 times to date with an average of 85 carcasses per inspection. The legal requirement is 8 inspections per year on only 40 carcasses per inspection.

On-the-spot fines

To date in 2018, a total of 19 on-the-spot fines were issued for non-compliance with the EU reference carcass trimming specification. Under legislation (SI 363/2010), non-compliance with the carcass trim specification attracts a maximum on the spot fine of €200/carcass.

Speaking to AgriLand at the protest, IFA president Joe Healy mounted pressure on Minister Creed to fully identify the 19 meat processors that have been involved in cases of excessive carcass trimming so far this year.