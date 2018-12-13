Ireland’s newest Macra club to host launch night in Cavan

Sliabh Glah Macra na Feirme is set to host its launch night this Friday (December 14), in The Kesh Bar, Co. Cavan. The event will commence at 8:00pm.

As part of the club’s launch, a fundraiser table quiz and raffle will take place. Tables are €20 and all are invited to take part.

Speaking to AgriLand, the club’s vice-chairman, Cian Maguire, called on all members of the local community to attend.

“The new Macra club is a great local initiative for young members of the rural community in the wider Cavan area.

We hope that the launch night this Friday will raise awareness of our new club and showcase the benefits of being involved in Macra to everyone in the wider community.

Maguire highlighted that the club has managed to secure a number of “outstanding” prizes, all to be given out to quiz and raffle winners on the night.

“Our committee has been working tirelessly ahead of the event, to ensure its success, and have managed to secure a number of prizes that were kindly donated by businesses in the wider area.

10ac of spraying, Fuller, agri-contractors;

Meal voucher for two, Shantully Inn, Crossdoney;

€50 voucher, Poles Co-op;

2.5L bottle of GrowVite, Univet;

€20 voucher, Top Oil, Cavan;

€50 voucher, McCarren, Kepak;

€50 voucher, Hotel Kilmore, Cavan;

Hamper, Lakeland Dairies;

Hamper, Silver Hill foods;

And many more. Some of the prizes up for grabs on the night include: