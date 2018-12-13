Record amount of wind energy installed in 2017
A new report from the Sustainable Energy Association of Ireland (SEAI) shows that a record amount of wind energy was installed last year, at 532MW.
The ‘Energy in Ireland 2018’ report “confirms that wind is driving Ireland’s energy future”, according to the SEAI.
Among the other notable findings was the fact that wind energy provided, on average, a quarter of Ireland’s electricity in 2017, and that it saved 2,698kt of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, according to the report.
Today’s report confirms the enormous contribution wind energy is making to cutting carbon emissions, reducing our dependence on foreign imports and achieving our EU energy targets.
The report goes on to say that wind energy saved €220 million worth of fossil fuel imports last year.
Dr David Connolly, the chief executive of the Irish Wind Energy Association, welcomed the findings, saying: “Wind is leading Ireland’s energy transition and the fight against climate change”.
“Last year we set a new record for volume of wind energy installed on the system. We’re determined to do even better in the years to come and we’re on track to provide 30% of Ireland’s electricity in 2030,” he added.
Connolly expressed his confidence that all forms of renewable energy would, combined, provide 70% of the country’s electricity by 2030.
“We would urge [Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment, Richard Bruton] to confirm his determination to make Ireland a leader in the fight against climate change by setting this target in the coming National Energy Plan,” concluded Connolly.