€38 million in BDGP payments commence to farmers

Payments have commenced under the Beef Data and Genomics Programme (BDGP) today (Friday, December 13).

The announcement was made by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed.

Commenting on the roll out of payments, Creed said: “I am particularly pleased that payments have commenced for the fourth year of this innovative programme.

“This programme will bring about reductions in Ireland’s greenhouse gas emissions while also introducing genetic technology into the national herd thus improving farm profitability.

These payments, worth €38 million, have commenced issuing to 21,000 farmers who have verified their compliance with the 2018 requirements.

Minister Creed added: “Payments under BDGP II will also commence in the coming days.

“In recent months my department has been issuing payments to farmers across a range of schemes including: the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS); Areas of Natural Constraints (ANC); Knowledge Transfer; Green Low-Carbon Agri-Environment Scheme (GLAS); and the Sheep Welfare Scheme.

“I am very aware of the importance of these schemes for the farming community, and they provide a significant financial boost for both individual farmers and the wider rural economy.”

BDGP payments will continue to issue on an ongoing basis as more famers verify their compliance with the 2018 scheme requirements.