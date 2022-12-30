Farming accounts for almost half of all work-related fatalities in 2022, and remains the sector with the highest number of fatalities, provisional data from the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has shown.

The sector saw 12 fatalities recorded in 2022 compared to 10 in 2021, according to provisional annual statistics for 2022 published today (Friday, December 30).

The HSA said all fatalities in agriculture occurred in crop and animal production, and hunting and related service activities. No fatalities were recorded in forestry and logging, and fishing and aquaculture.

In 2022, 26 people lost their lives in work-related incidents compared to 38 last year, down over 30%. This is the lowest figure recorded since the HSA was established over thirty years ago.

However, the HSA said it is important to point out that there are ongoing investigations that may see the recorded number of fatalities increase.

Statistics of work-related fatalities in 2022 reported by the HSA are as follows:

Fatal incidents happened to victims from all age groups, the highest number involved people between 55-64 years with 10 fatalities;

The age groups 55-64 and 65 years and over represent 69% of all fatalities in 2022;

Falling from height (9 fatalities) and loss of control of a vehicle or its attachments (7 fatalities) were the leading causes of fatalities;

Co. Dublin, Galway and Wexford recorded the highest level of fatalities with three in each county;

No fatalities were recorded in Co. Carlow; Clare; Kerry; Kildare; Kilkenny; Leitrim; Louth; Mayo; Meath; Sligo; and Wicklow;

Of the 26 fatalities in 2022, 10 were employees, 13 were self-employed and three were non-workers;

Of the 26 fatalities in 2022, 25 were male and one was female;

The transport and storage sector recorded a decline of 83% with one fatality in 2022, compared to six in 2021;

Manufacturing recorded no fatalities in 2022, compared to five in 2021;

The youngest victim of a work-related fatal incident was under the age of 18.

Provisional figures by the HSA are representative of data as of Thursday, December 29, at 3:00p.m.

Work-related fatalities per sector

While the construction sector saw a decline of 30% with seven fatalities in 2022 compared to 10 in 2021, the industry is one of the most dangerous, interim chief executive at the HSA, Mark Cullen said. Breakdown by hazard/trigger 2022 fatalities Falls including falls from height 10 (9 of which were falls from height) Fatalities involving vehicles – either struck by vehicle or loss of control of vehicle 7 Fatalities where victim was struck by heavy object or heavy load 5 Fatalities involving loss of control of machinery 2 Drowning 1 Trigger yet to be confirmed 1 Total 26 Source: HSA provisional data

Two fatalities were recorded in the administration and defence and compulsory social security sector; and one fatality in the water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities sector.

The wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and personal goods; transportation and storage; accommodation and food service activities; and the education sector also recorded one fatality each in 2022.

The HSA is urging employers and their workers to complete a risk assessment and make sure the right precautions are in place, and nobody is putting themselves or others in danger.

Commenting on the provisional data, the HSA’s interim chief executive said: “It is positive to see such a substantial decline in work-related fatalities in 2022.

“However, our view is that every work-related death is preventable and vigilance around health and safety in Irish workplaces is still imperative.”

He added that as Ireland’s labour force is aging, we must all look to our work place practices, and ensure that health and safety is being prioritised across all workforce age groups.