Farmers warned to secure machinery following ATM thefts

Farmers close to the Northern Irish border have been warned by Gardaí to be vigilant and secure their heavy machinery in light of the spate of ATM robberies in recent weeks and months.

Taking to social media, members of An Garda Síochána based in Cavan and Monaghan issued advice to local farmers, builders and operators.

“Due to the recent thefts of plant machinery which has been used in the subsequent removal of ATM machines in the division, we would like to offer this advice to builders, farmers or plant hire operators,” the Gardaí said in a statement.

If you have mechanical diggers, tractors or low loaders on sites, outfarms etc. please ensure they are stored securely and not left in an area that is easily accessed.

“We would also like to request that any members of the local communities who see unusual movement of plant machinery during the hours of darkness, particularly in built up areas, to report such activity immediately.

“Your assistance in these matters would be greatly appreciated,” the Garda statement said.

The spate of thefts involve brazen criminals stealing plant machinery and using the equipment to rip ATM machines from bank and service buildings, before loading the machines into getaway vehicles and making their escape.

CCTV of the ATM ROBBERY in Dungiven.The full robbery lasted 4 minutes & 10 seconds. Posted by Cop/vosa watch Derry. on Monday, April 8, 2019

The most recent incident occurred on 4:30am Sunday morning, April 7.