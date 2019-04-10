Macra count as it happens

The Macra vice-presidential elections come to a close today as the count gets underway in the Irish Farm Centre at present.

AgriLand reported that there was confusion over ballot papers and as the count started a query was made as to why clubs were missing from the list of returned votes today.

President James Healy stated that he had sent candidates an updated list before the count started.

Queries were also brought up over the confusion over ballot papers. President James Healy stated that secretaries had to be registered by April 5 in order for a club to be deemed registered and receive a ballot paper.

Candidates were provided with a hard copy of the returned votes before the count started as per two candidates’ requests.

The running order of the count is as follows:

Donal O’Ríordan from FBD scrutinises all envelopes received along with the returning officer James Healy.

Once happy that all the envelopes are correct the ballot papers will be divided into the three different regions – Leinster, Munster and the north-west.

Ballot papers will then be checked for eligibility and quotas calculated.

The ballot box was opened at 2:15pm by out-going president James Healy and scrutineer Donal O’Ríordan.

Votes counted