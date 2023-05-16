Farmers at a meeting in Co. Mayo last night (Monday, May 16) told politicians and farm organisation representatives that rewetting 25% of land in the west of Ireland “will wipe [them] out”.

The public meeting to discuss rural decline and regional imbalance took place at the McWilliam Park Hotel in Claremorris and was organised by Sinn Féin MEP, Chris MacManus.

Other speakers included Sinn Féin TD, Rose Conway-Walsh; president of the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers’ Association (INHFA), Vincent Roddy; local councillor, Gerry Murray; and former CEO of the Western Development Commission (WDC) and Ireland West Airport, Liam Scollan.

Nature Restoration Law – rewetting

According to the European Commission, the proposal for a Nature Restoration Law is the first continent-wide, comprehensive law of its kind.

It is a key element of the EU Biodiversity Strategy, which calls for binding targets to restore degraded ecosystems, in particular those with the most potential to capture and store carbon and to prevent and reduce the impact of natural disasters.

According to the commission, Europe’s nature is in alarming decline, with more than 80% of habitats in poor condition.

It said that restoring wetlands, rivers, forests, grasslands, marine ecosystems and the species they host, will help:

Increase biodiversity;

Secure the things nature does for free, like cleaning water and air, pollinating crops, and protection from floods;

Limit global warming to 1.5°C;

Build up Europe’s resilience and strategic autonomy, preventing natural disasters and reducing risks to food security.

However, at last night’s public meeting, one farmer told the gathering: “If there is nothing done for this country, we will be absolutely tortured in the west of Ireland.

“If Gerry is there and he wants to rewet his farm of land, and I’m a next-door neighbour, how will that effect me? A sheep fence won’t keep in the water.”

“This nature restoration is going to have a devastating effect from Donegal down to Kerry and 99% of farmers don’t know what the effect is, even though it’s going to be forced into law,” the farmer added.

“Chris, you’re an MEP out there, you know this is taking place in six weeks’ time, but there is no word about it. It’ll wipe us out.”

The farmer also questioned how wind turbines would help biodiversity, arguing that insects and bees were unlikely to fly around them.

“No one is engaging with farmers or listening to farmers. It’s just common sense,” the farmer continued.

He questioned the top table about how Sinn Féin would ensure there are more ministers representing the west and northwest, should the party get into government after the next election, however deputy Conway-Walsh explained that this was a constitutional issue.

He explained that counties Leitrim, Sligo, Mayo or Roscommon fail to hold any ministerial positions. “We’re not listened to at national level. It’s the same thing straight through from the top down to co-ops… there is no one to listen to the people on the ground,” he added.

He pointed out to those in attendance that if the proposed Nature Restoration Law and rewetting goes ahead, it would be the equivalent of taking Co. Tipperary out of the country.

Protecting farming

The INHFA has previously said that the Nature Restoration Law is merely “designation by another name”.

Vincent Roddy told the meeting last night that it was extremely important that the various agricultural sectors in the west of Ireland are protected.

“I think it is vital that we protect those farming enterprises that are there. Those sectors – whether that be sheep, whether that be cattle, whether that be suckler cows or dairy – it is important,” Roddy said.

“When you decimate any agricultural sector, you need to recognise the knock-effect of that on the rural economy,” Roddy said in reference to the suckler sector.

“We have to look at other threats that are coming, in the form of the Nature Restoration Law.

“That has the potential impact… from Derry down to west Cork… you are going to see a substantial amount of land taken out of agricultural activity. And that is a huge risk.”

It’s understood the proposed law will be up for discussion at parliament level in the EU next Tuesday (May 23).