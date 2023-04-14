The proposed EU Nature Restoration Law could be a designation of land by another name, the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers’ Association (INHFA) has claimed.

The farming organisation recently met with Minister of State with responsibility for heritage, Malcolm Noonan, along with officials from the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) to express its concerns about the proposal.

According to the association’s president, Vincent Roddy, there is no dedicated EU funding yet for the implementation of the law.

“While this may seem like a setback, the fact that no dedicated fund exists will inevitably delay its implementation which could be a blessing in disguise for farmers,” he said.

Nature Restoration Law

The INHFA said that it was stated during the meetings with the minister and NPWS officials that any restoration measures which improve habitats would have to be maintained.

The association said that if a farmer improves a habitat under the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) or another scheme that habitat may not be able to ever regress in its quality under the Nature Restoration Law, even after scheme funding is ended.

“This could potentially prevent any other farming activities or even potential development from ever being carried out by the farmer or future generations on that ground or possibly adjoining grounds,” Roddy said.

The INHFA president asked that on that basis “is it reasonable to assume that the Nature Restoration Law will be referenced in planning objections similar to the (Special Area of Conservation) SAC designations?”

He called on the government and Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue to clarify with the EU “whether we have effectively signed up to a designation law under a different name.”

“It is important to ensure that any future policies and programs take into account the concerns of farmers and other stakeholders.

“We believe it is vital that any future policies take into account the concerns of farmers and their communities and forward plans for future generations,” Roddy said.



