The CEO of Wexford-based Katch, a socialising app for singles in Ireland, is championing the idea that farmers should date other farmers.

“With a keen understanding of the challenges and desires of the farming community, Katch is on a mission to foster meaningful connections among those who share the unique bond of agricultural living,” said Paul Numan.

“We have over 15,000 members signed up to our socialising app and we know that at least 3,000 of them are farmers, with most members being 28-47 years of age,” he said.

“At the moment most of the members are living in Ireland, but we are slowly building a membership in the UK too.”

“Katch is free to use and we host free, daily dating events on the app where members have the chance to interact with each other privately and face-to-face during two-minute video calls,” the CEO explained.

Attending Katch events, the CEO said, makes socialising with new people “super easy” and efficient, allowing them to introduce each other in a relaxed manner.

“All they have to do is download the app and register their account. They can book their spot for any event from inside the app or from our website,” Paul said.

“Every person can select the gender, age range and location of the people they want to interact with, so it is completely up to them. The same settings are present inside every event too so you would only be connected to people who match your settings.

“We know that every week there are at least 10 dates happening. With this rate, we will undoubtedly witness a few marriages in the future,” contended the CEO.

The thinking at Katch is that farmers should date people familiar with the demands of farming life.

“Farming is more than a profession; it’s a way of life. The farmers we spoke to revealed that finding a partner who comprehends the day-to-day realities of their vocation is crucial for a successful relationship,” Paul said.

“Non-farmers may appreciate the romantic notion of life in the countryside but the early mornings, long days in the fields, and the relentless care needed for livestock can be unfamiliar territory.

“Katch acknowledges that farming isn’t just a job; it’s a commitment that demands unwavering dedication,” he said.

“One of the main complaints voiced by non-farming singles is the lack of free time and holidays,” he continued

“But for farmers, the land and animals require attention 24/7, and vacations often seem like a distant dream.

“Farmers are a completely different breed of people so if you are not from this background, then once the romance ends and real day-to-day world kicks in you are in for a rude awakening.

“Many non-farming singles like the environmental concept of the countryside, animals and growing your own vegetables, but the real farmer knows all too well what the calving, lambing, silage, tillage, slurry season means which is completely oblivious to the non-farmer,” said Paul.