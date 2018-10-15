Farmers outline demands at Dawn Meats plant

This morning’s beef price protest outside a Dawn Meats plant in Ballyhaunis, Co. Mayo, saw a number of angry farmers come out to voice their frustration.

The protest was organised by the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA).

The farmers gathered early this morning to block the gates of the plant over the current state of the beef price.

AgriLand spoke to some of the farmers at the protest to get their views on Ireland’s beef sector at present.

Sean McNamara

Sean Mc Namara (right below) is a suckler and beef farmer from Co. Westmeath. He explained that he travelled to the protest to support beef farmers in getting a fair price for their beef.

He stated that the price factories are offering farmers at the moment is “not even covering the cost of production” and that farmers “need a significant increase to clear their costs and make a profit”.

A beef enterprise is not feasible with the way prices are at the moment. I would like to see factories pay farmers what their beef is worth and not be trying to hoodwink them into a lower beef price.

He believes that factories can afford to pay farmers a lot more for their beef.

“Farmers are entitled to a larger percentage of the final profit margin,” he added.

Concluding, he noted that when a new market opens for Irish exports, farmers don’t see a difference in the price that they receive.

Niall McIntire

Also attending this morning’s protest was Niall McIntire – a suckler and beef farmer from Castlerea, Co. Roscommon. He indicated that he was present today to show his frustration at the price factories are paying farmers.

“They are cutting prices with the autumn closing in and if farmers hold onto their cattle, they will be cut for having ‘over age’ cattle,” he said.

Niall believes that cutting cattle prices on their age is unjustified.

It is a racket and it makes no difference what age they are when the steak is on the pan.

“It should be no issue for beef processors to offer a price rise given that they paid themselves millions in dividends this year.

“They are simply taking advantage of the situation farmers are currently in,” he concluded.

Kevin Durkin

Kevin Durkin is a beef farmer from Aughnacliffe, Co. Longford. He said: “What is going on in the factories and what is happening to farmers is not right. That is why I am here today.”

He explained that while costs are rising, prices are dropping.

If farmers don’t come out and protest, they will perish where they are.

Kevin believes factories are “taking advantage of the current situation, as they see farmers as a soft touch“.

Patrick Flanagan

Hailing from outside Ballyhaunis, Co. Mayo, Patrick Flanagan – a suckler and beef farmer – described beef prices at the moment as a “complete joke”.

Commenting on the situation, he said: “At home, we are getting less than what it is costing us to produce the beef.

Being offered €3.70-3.80/kg for top quality Charolais cattle is not fair; it’s not enough.

He believes that “new markets should be reflecting on the prices”.

Patrick also noted: “Prices are poor because there was no one standing up to the factories until now and that’s what is wrong.”

He also claimed that “factories can supply cattle from their own feedlots to avoid rising the beef price and farmers with 50 or 60 cattle can’t compete with that“.

Concluding, he said: “Doing the figures, it’s plain to see that it is costing well over €4.50/kg to produce beef.”

Patrick Kent

ICSA president Patrick Kent (left above) explained that farmers are protesting outside Dawn Meats to highlight the fact that beef farmers are not getting a justifiable price for the product that they are producing.

We’re selling it below the cost of production and it just can’t go on.

He outlined that the issue deteriorated further when prices were “unfairly cut” in the last month, at a time when farmers “were quite vulnerable after a very difficult year”.

Kent added that he had requested to meet with representatives from the factory, but he received no reply.

The ICSA president believes that meeting with Meat Industry Ireland (MII) has “not worked in the past” and that “we need to deal directly with the factories and stakeholders”.

We need to have people who are going to sit down with us and discuss the future because farmers are at a crossroads. They are not going to continue producing beef at a loss.