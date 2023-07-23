Farmers believe they have become “an easy target” following the publication of the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) latest water quality reports, according to one senator.

Senator Victor Boyhan, a member of the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine, said farmers have told him they feel “demonised” following EPA reports which stated that “nitrogen levels, mainly from agriculture from fertilisers and manures, have increased in rivers and groundwater in 2022”.

The senator said that in the last number of weeks he has visited farmers in Cork, Waterford, Limerick and Tipperary, where many are currently in derogation, but he said they are now “fearful” for their future.

Under the terms of Ireland’s Nitrates Derogation for 2022-2025, granted by the European European Commission, the EPA was required to carry out an interim water quality review this year.

In its report – Water Quality Monitoring Report on Nitrogen and Phosphorus Concentrations in Irish waters 2022 – the agency outlined that there had been an increase in nutrient concentrations since 2012/2013 in most water types.

The EPA also identified areas where farms will likely have to reduce their application rate of organic manure nitrogen (N) from 250kg N/ha to 220kg N/ha from 2024.

Senator Boyhan said if this were to go ahead many farmers currently in derogation would have no choice but to reduce their herd numbers.

“Farmers have stressed to me that if they were forced to reduce their herd numbers if would impact on their farmer income, causing significant challenges in terms of re-payment of debt and farm viability,” he warned.

He is now calling for a “balanced analysis of water quality data” to formulate national policy because he believes it would present a more comprehensive picture of water quality and ensure that all “factors” are considered – including in relation to monitoring results from estuaries and coasts.

Senator Boyhan added: “It is very clear that Teagasc research demonstrates that nitrates losses to water are caused by a multitude of factors and is not simply linked to herd size”.

“Understandably, farmers want to maximise their competitiveness, sustainability, and profitability and at the same time seek to reduce their emissions, protect water courses and improve bio-diversity on their farms.

“If, because of the EPA report, the European Commission were to insist on Ireland moving from 250kg N/ha to 220kg N/ha it would cause major challenges for the Irish diary sector.”

He said there needs to be a multi disciplinary approach to addressing the key challenges of environmental protection, agriculture viability and sustainable production.

“I am calling for all those involved in agri-research, advice and innovation to continue to work collaboratively to provide farmers, rural communities and policy makers with environmental and sustainable long-term solutions for the success and viability of agriculture, horticulture, forestry and food production.

“We have the ambition lets work together to ensure we succeed,” Senator Boyhan said.