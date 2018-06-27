Farmer’s bales go up in smoke in vandal strike

An English farmer came in for a nasty surprise this week, when he found several of his bales of silage damaged or destroyed following a vandalism attack on his field.

UK-based farmer Matthew Senior – from Somerset, England – posted photographs of the incident showing the vandal-hit field on social media recently.

The photos show plastic wrap cut and torn from a large number of his bales, while another image captures a bale in flames.

Tweeting about the incident, Senior – a dairy farmer running a 300-cow herd – said: “With forage at a premium, [we] certainly could do without vandalism on our bales yesterday milking time.”

Judging from the pictures, a substantial number were damaged, with 30-40 bales captured with ripped plastic.

Farmers could do without needless added expenses such as this, particularly in what has been a tough year for primary producers across northern Europe.

JCB stolen in Limerick

Meanwhile, Gardai in Roxboro Road Garda Station, Limerick, have appealed to the public to be on the lookout for a JCB 537 that was stolen last week.

The telescopic handler in question was taken from the Ballysimon area of the county, not far from Limerick city on Tuesday morning, June 18.

Any farmer or anyone else who may have seen this machine, or been offered it for sale, is urged to contact Gardai immediately.