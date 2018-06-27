New from Landini: A ‘power boost’ with a difference

A new range of six-cylinder tractors was launched by Landini at the Royal Highland Show in Scotland.

The 7 Series Robo-Six replaces the current line-up with an “all-new” semi-powershift transmission, upgrades to the cab, increased hydraulic performance and higher power outputs.

Starting at 151hp with the Landini 7-160 (pictured above; on the left), the new range comprises five models – with up to 206hp for draft work from the new flagship 7-230 Robo-Six.

Like all models in the new line-up, these tractors also have Dual Power ‘boost’ for PTO and transport operations, which takes peak power to 165hp and 225hp, respectively.

Unusually, this automatically-engaged extra power feature is available on the top three models for PTO applications when the tractor is stationary, as well as when working in the field.

Normally, tractors must be on the move to get the performance benefits of the additional power. However, the 206/225hp 7-230, 191/211hp 7-220 and 181/192hp 7-200 can deploy peak power for applications such as mixing a ration in a diet feeder or powering a big slurry pump/agitator.

The new ZF-built Robo-Six transmission increases the number of gear ratios available from 40F 40R with the current Roboshift creep set-up to 54F 27R with Robo-Six.

There are five fully-robotised ranges and six powershift steps – all controlled using buttons on the ‘joystick’ or via a new ‘intelligent’ automatic shifting system.

Also, a new ‘Stop & Action’ feature makes life easier for the operator, who can bring the tractor to a halt on just the brake pedals (before moving off again by releasing the brakes and applying revs).

An exhaust brake is fitted as standard.

Under the hood, Landini engineers have installed the latest ‘green’ version of the 7.6L engine built by FPT Industrial, which uses a diesel oxidising catalyst (DOC) and an up-rated selective catalytic reduction (SCR) AdBlue injection system (to clean up exhaust emissions).

A new 160L/min pump option (in place of the standard 123L/min unit) is available for operating high-demand implements. A separate 44L/min pump is designed to ensure there is always enough oil for steering, the PTO and 4WD clutches.

New Landini Robo-Six tractors are available in Active and Dynamic versions – the latter being the package with electronic spool valves (controlled by paddle switches on a seat-mounted console).