Production of Lely-branded grass/silage machinery to end in March 2020

AGCO announced today (June 27) that production of Lely-branded grass/silage harvest machinery will come to an end in March 2020.

The production sites for round balers in Wolfenbuttel and for loader (forage) wagons in Waldstetten are currently “operating at full stretch” for the current Lely brand and for AGCO’s Fendt and Massey Ferguson (MF) brands.

After presenting the re-badged round baler and loader wagon ranges at Agritechnica (Germany) in November 2017, AGCO claims that “order intake and demand for Fendt and MF machinery have not just developed very well, but significantly faster than initially expected”.

After having already discontinued the production of mowers, tedders and rakes from Lely in April 2018, AGCO will also stop the production of Lely (Welger) branded round balers in March 2020.

Production of Lely-branded forage wagons will stop at the same time.

‘Full-line’ strategy

“We are very pleased to see that AGCO’s full-line strategy with the major Fendt and MF brands is taking effect,” explained Dr. Rob Smith, senior vice president and general manager for AGCO’s EME (Europe and Middle East) region.

“With the decision to end the production of green harvest machinery from Lely, we provide clarity for the market in good time,” Smith added.

Furthermore, Smith announced “substantial investments” in product development and expansion of the production sites in Feucht, Waldstetten and Wolfenbuttel.

It’s worth noting that Massey Ferguson and Fendt-branded round balers (from the Lely/Welger product dossier) have already been sold here in Ireland.