Big ‘moves’ from Claas; see what’s clever about this mower

With the Disco 3200 Move, available with (FC) or without a conditioner (F), Claas has expanded its product dossier to include two new (additional) front-mounted mowers.

The new design apparently allows freedom of movement of up to 1m – independent of the tractor’s own front linkage. The new models are 3m-wide units.

Integrated suspension

At the heart of the Disco Move mower design is a new headstock with “integrated kinematics”.

It is capable of following ground contours, allowing 0.6m of travel up and 0.4m down.

The mower unit is also able to pivot laterally from the central pivot point, which is set at a 30° angle. As a result, the mowing unit can swing backwards (at a slight diagonal angle) to avoid obstacles.

Claas also says that the mower bed itself can respond very quickly to “finer” ground contours, thanks to its “tried and proven” lower pivot point (from the current Profil range).

Contour following

The manufacturer says that the new headstock combined with the low pivot point assures “excellent contour following, especially for larger tractors and at higher speeds“.

In work, the tractor’s front linkage remains in a fixed position and has no effect on contour following. The hydraulics integrated within the headstock also take over the function of raising the mower bed at the headland, using a single-acting hydraulic service from the tractor.

The headstock includes integrated Active Float hydraulic suspension as standard. This, says Claas, eliminates the need for suspension spring coupling points on the tractor.

Suspension pressure can be adjusted during operation, again using a single-acting hydraulic service.

It’s also worth noting that the headstock can be coupled either directly to the tractor’s front linkage or using an A-frame.

Control system

If needed, the Disco Move control mechanism can be incorporated into the control unit of large-scale triple mowers. The mower is then controlled centrally – via the operating terminal.