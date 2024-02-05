Farmers are ‘walking the walk’ when it comes to meeting potential partners, according to a Galway woman living in Dublin, who is organising ‘single and mingle’ events that combine face-to-face meetings with outdoor activities, such as walks and hikes across the country.

Having experienced the challenges of modern dating apps first-hand, Korina Duffy recognised the need for what she describes as a more “authentic approach” to meeting potential partners.

This realisation led the fitness and wellness coach to innovate ‘single and mingle’ events in the great outdoors.

“I’ve dedicated myself to promoting healthy lifestyles and fostering genuine connections among individuals,” Korina said.

Korina’s business, EcoFitness, is centred around promoting physical activity in her personal training studio in south Dublin, and also her online fitness training platform where she helps individuals get fit from the comfort of their own home or gym.

“We started organising fitness and social events about three-years-ago which have been a huge success in helping people connect through movement.

“My decision to establish the ‘single and mingle’ walking group events was deeply rooted in personal experience.

“After the end of a long-term relationship, I found myself navigating the world of online dating apps, hoping to connect with like-minded individuals,” she said.

Korina Duffy

Korina continued: “Most of the men I was meeting were married or testing the waters with the online dating world, which led to dead ends.

“I thought: ‘How can we get a group of like-minded people together to chat and mingle and see what happens?’ Surely, a couple can be created from a large group of the opposite sex.

“That’s when the idea of organising walking group events specifically geared towards single individuals, where they could engage in healthy activities while forming meaningful connections, was born.

“These events aim to provide a refreshing alternative to the often disheartening experiences of online dating, where individuals can truly be themselves and forge genuine relationships.”

The journey

“It began in Dublin, June 2023, with our very first walk. Despite the dreadful rainy weather that day, something remarkable happened – people still showed up.

“That day was a pivotal moment for our initiative, confirming the importance of bringing people together in real life settings.

“We’ve organised walks in picturesque locations such as Kerry, Killarney, Cork, Athlone, Galway, Meath, and beyond. Every event has been a celebration of community, connection, and the beauty of Ireland’s landscapes.

“With each new location, we’ve witnessed the same enthusiasm and eagerness from participants to engage in meaningful conversations and forge genuine connections,” Korina said.

Those interested sign up on the Ecofitness website to join the ‘single and mingle’ walking events. After signing up, they receive a link to the community app where they provide their contact details.

“As we are not a dating site to match individuals up by just data inputted into an app, we prefer for individuals to meet face-to-face and have a judgment-free safe environment for people to mingle.

“We’ve noticed a regular attendance of farmers at our events. They appreciate the opportunity to interact with over 25 ladies in just two hours, a scenario that might not be possible in their daily lives.

“We’ve received positive feedback from participants in our ‘single and mingle’ walking group events, with an average of one success story per event.

Looking to the year ahead, Korina’s mission remains the same, to create spaces where individuals can come together, explore the outdoors, and form meaningful relationships that transcend the boundaries of digital screens.

“We’re continuously exploring ways to further develop and enhance our ‘single and mingle’ walking group events. We aim to expand our reach to new locations across Ireland, allowing more individuals to access our events and fostering connections in diverse communities.

“While walking remains a central activity, we’re considering incorporating additional activities and outings to cater to varying interests and preferences such as nights out and cycle tours.

“We have a ski trip coming up in Italy and also a Camino trip In Spain, lots to look forward to.

“We’re excited about the future possibilities and remain committed to providing enriching experiences for our community. My team and I love watching people connect through movement,” she said.