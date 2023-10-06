The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has urged farmers, veterinary practitioners and other relevant stakeholders to “remain vigilant” for Epizootic Haemorrhagic Disease (EHD) following the confirmation of the disease on three farms in France.

An update from DAFM’s National Disease Control Centre said vigilance should remain for the duration of “the high-risk period for transmission of vector borne disease including EHD and Bluetongue”.

The news comes as a number of French cattle were unable to attend the French livestock show Sommet de l’Elevage this week due to concerns surrounding the virus.

While Ireland is currently free of EHD, the call comes following the confirmation of EHD in cattle on three farms in France on September 19.

The farms were located in the Hautes-Pyrénées and Pyrénées-Atlantiques, close to the border with Spain.

As a result of this, the export of live cattle has been completely banned in the Pyrénées-Atlantiques, HautesPyrénées, Landes, Gers, Haute-Garonne and Ariège, and partly in six neighboring departments (Gironde, Lot- et-Garonne, Tarn-et-Garonne, Tarn, Aude and the PyrénéesOrientales).

EHD was reported for the first time in Europe, in Sardinia, Italy in November 2022. Since then, there have been 11 outbreaks affecting cattle, sheep and red deer.

Advertisement

There have also been two outbreaks reported in Sicily affecting cattle. The strain has been confirmed as EHD virus 8 (EHDV-8)

In November 2022, Spain reported its first outbreak of EHD in cattle. Since then there have been over 140 outbreaks affecting cattle and deer.

Portugal confirmed its first outbreak of EHD on July 19, 2023 and since then, 57 outbreaks have been reported in cattle and deer.

EHD is present in neighbouring countries to Europe, across the Middle East and North Africa.

The serotype of EHDV responsible for the ongoing outbreaks in Italy has been confirmed to be the same EHDV-8 strain detected in Tunisia.

The map below shows the distribution of EHD in Europe as of September 11, 2023: (Source: Epizootic haemorrhagic disease (europa.eu) )

The disease is an infectious viral disease that affects primarily deer and cattle. Sheep, goats and camelids are also susceptible although the disease in these species is often subclinical.

EHDV is transmitted between animals by infected midges.

Advertisement

A wide range of clinical signs are associated with EHD, such as:

Fever;

Respiratory distress;

Lesions on the muzzle and lips;

Swelling of the head and neck;

Breathing difficulties if the tongue swells;

Difficulty swallowing;

Haemorrhages in many tissues including the skin and heart;

In severe cases, death can result.

There are currently no vaccines authorised for use in the European Union for EHD.

Potential routes of entry into Ireland include:

Import of an infected animal;

Weather conditions allowing for infected biting midges to be carried on the wind to Ireland from EHD affected countries.

EHD is a notifiable disease, and so any suspicion of disease should be reported to the local Regional Veterinary Office (RVO) “without delay”, according to DAFM.

Importers of susceptible species have been advised instead of importing EHD-susceptible animals from mainland Europe, consider if there is another way to achieve breed /genetic change.

Animals which have been imported should be isolated indoors as soon as they arrive onto the holding, and monitored closely for any signs of illness.

All imported animals from mainland Europe should be visited by an RVO vet within five days of arrival into Ireland, according to DAFM.