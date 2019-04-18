Farmer-led public meetings continue in Tipp tonight

The final two public meetings in the ongoing series of ‘Make the Moove – Farmers Matter’ initiative are set to take place in the coming days, with a meeting penned in for tonight, Thursday, April 18.

Tonight’s public meeting will take place in the Rackett Hall, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary, kicking off at 7:30pm, with a large attendance anticipated by organisers.

The event is organised by North Tipperary Macra na Feirme, with two meetings having already taken place in Nenagh and Ballina.

Commenting ahead of the series earlier this month, one of the organisers, John Keane, said:

“The aim is to get as many rural people to attend to discuss the issues that affect well-being in rural Ireland and also to identify the needs of people in rural Ireland.

The ultimate aim of this pilot programme – the first of its kind in Ireland – is to find solutions to the issues that negatively impact the well-being of people and farmers in rural areas.

Keane added that the key aspect of the meetings is the fact that they are farmer led and farmer facilitated.

The meeting format is intended to be an open conversation between farmers and rural people about the challenges faced and issues that cause stress.