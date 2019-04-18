Irish sheep numbers drop by almost 88,000 for 2018

The numbers of sheep in Ireland have experienced a drop of 87,800 head – or 1.7% of the overall national flock – according to figures recently released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The figures for June 2018 that were released yesterday, Wednesday, April 17, outline that the total number of sheep was 5,109,300 in June 2017.

The number of non-breeding sheep was down 2.3% and breeding sheep was down 1.1% when compared to June 2017 levels.

The highest number of sheep was in the Western region of Ireland with a total of 1,412,300 head recorded.

This was then followed by the border region which was recorded as having 1,015,900 head recorded on farms across the area.

However, on the other end of the scale, the region with the lowest number of sheep recorded was the mid west with a total of 236,100 head of sheep.

Sheep attacks

Meanwhile, in light of a spate of dog attacks on sheep in recent months, Seán McNamara sheep committee chairman of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) spoke about the impact that marauding dogs are having on sheep farmers throughout the country on the latest episode of FarmLand.

He also discussed lamb prices and pointed to the new EID system which he says is unnecessary.

McNamara said that marauding dogs and sheep kills are a problem that is very difficult to find a solution for.

“There are a lot of dogs out there that aren’t chipped,” he continued.

“A farmer can’t shoot a dog on the farm now because if there is no chip in the animal it can’t be traced – chipping needs to be made compulsory.”