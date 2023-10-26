Minister of State with responsibility for Farm Safety Martin Heydon has today (Thursday, October 26) announced a two-week extension to the deadline for submitting applications for payment under the National Farm Safety Measure.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) will now accept applications for payments for the scheme until Friday, November 10, 2023.

The minister clarified that tomorrow’s deadline of Friday, October 27 for submitting expressions of interest remains unchanged.

Deadline

Minister Heydon said that he wants to give farmers who submit an expression of interest adequate time to purchase their investments and submit their claims.

“It is important that every farmer invests in quad helmets if operating a quad and replaces any damaged or missing PTO shaft covers,” he said.

From November 20, it will be mandatory for operators of All Terrain Vehicles (ATVs or quads) to undergo training and to wear appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), including a helmet, when using such vehicles for work.

Minister Heydon highlighted a recent study by the National Office of Clinical Audit and St. Vincent’s University Hospital on quad bike related trauma in Ireland.

“This study demonstrated the clear benefit of wearing a quad helmet where the incidence of head injuries, the most severe body injury, was reduced from 47% of cases where no helmet was worn to 7% of cases where a helmet was worn,” he said.

Farm Safety Measure

To apply for the National Farm Safety Measure, a farmer or Farm Advisory System (FAS) approved advisor, must submit an expression of interest before investing in the equipment and no later than Friday, October 27, 2023.

Once an expression of interest has been submitted, the application for payment (claim) must be submitted no later than Friday, November 10, 2023.

The measure provides a financial contribution to participating farmers covering 60% of the eligible cost of a maximum of two quad bike helmets and four power take-off (PTO) shaft covers.

DAFM reminded farmers that receipts must confirm that the investments meet the quality standards set out in the terms and conditions.