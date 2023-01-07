Tractor runs are normally associated with vintage or classic tractors, but the annual Little Bob Memorial Tractor Run held at Ballinamult, Co. Waterford, is a day when working tractors proudly take to the road in aid of a good cause.
The run took place on New Year’s Day and was attended by around 230 vehicles in all, raising over €10,000 for ‘Hike for Nell’, an event in aid of Waterford Hospice which has cared for many friends and relatives of those taking part.
Snapshot of tractor fleet
Besides raising money for the local hospice movement, the run gave a good insight into just what sort of tractors are presently in use on Irish farms.
Because tractors are bigger, and therefore fewer, and field operations are so quick, catching them working in the fields is not such a common sight as it once was.
Thus, these runs provide a window into the Irish fleet and quite an interesting selection there is on view, with a very large percentage being over 100hp, although it is likely to be the main farm tractor that is brought along so it will not be totally representative.
Healthy mix at Ballinamult
One of the most noticeable features of the run was the generous representation of Deutz Fahr, a good number being present thanks to the proximity of Jim Power Agri, the local Deutz Fahr dealer.
John Deere and the Basildon Blue of Ford and New Holland were also very popular, while Massey Fergusons were a little scarce on the day. There was just the one Fendt and only a couple of Zetors which departed the GAA ground at Ballinamult.
Back up and support is vital to any brand if it is to enjoy success, so having an active dealer will make all the difference to a manufacturer’s sales figures in any area, as was confirmed on the day.
Still serving
The years do not weary well-tended tractors and there are many more mature examples still hard at work, earning their crust.
Well-kept classics
At some point, older tractors will be placed on the back burner as more power and sophistication is required on the farm. Some are lucky enough to be kept in good working order once this time arrives.
New wave
Constant progress has seen tractor size incrementally increase over the years and today’s everyday machine is more likely to be 150hp rather the 50hp of 60 years ago.