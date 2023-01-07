Tractor runs are normally associated with vintage or classic tractors, but the annual Little Bob Memorial Tractor Run held at Ballinamult, Co. Waterford, is a day when working tractors proudly take to the road in aid of a good cause.

The run took place on New Year’s Day and was attended by around 230 vehicles in all, raising over €10,000 for ‘Hike for Nell’, an event in aid of Waterford Hospice which has cared for many friends and relatives of those taking part.

Snapshot of tractor fleet

Besides raising money for the local hospice movement, the run gave a good insight into just what sort of tractors are presently in use on Irish farms. Time to gather and catch up at Ballinamult on New Year’s Day

Because tractors are bigger, and therefore fewer, and field operations are so quick, catching them working in the fields is not such a common sight as it once was.

Thus, these runs provide a window into the Irish fleet and quite an interesting selection there is on view, with a very large percentage being over 100hp, although it is likely to be the main farm tractor that is brought along so it will not be totally representative.

Healthy mix at Ballinamult

One of the most noticeable features of the run was the generous representation of Deutz Fahr, a good number being present thanks to the proximity of Jim Power Agri, the local Deutz Fahr dealer. The GAA played host to the run at Touraneena, Co. Waterford

John Deere and the Basildon Blue of Ford and New Holland were also very popular, while Massey Fergusons were a little scarce on the day. There was just the one Fendt and only a couple of Zetors which departed the GAA ground at Ballinamult.

Back up and support is vital to any brand if it is to enjoy success, so having an active dealer will make all the difference to a manufacturer’s sales figures in any area, as was confirmed on the day.

Still serving

The years do not weary well-tended tractors and there are many more mature examples still hard at work, earning their crust. The lonely Fendt. This tractor will be 20 next year but Fendt prides itself of the longevity of its machines and the 818 Vario with 186hp on tap, appeared in good shape for its age There were few tractors more honest than this 99hp MF 4355. The sloping bonnet was highly distinctive and indicated it was a tractor designed for loader work, with the engine pushed back to give a clear view In the late 90s, the New Holland’s 100hp tractor was the 7840, and it is still a useful tractor to have around the farm Another worker dating from the 90s. This Zetor 9520 provided 91hp and is eminently suited to the Rossmore loader

Well-kept classics

At some point, older tractors will be placed on the back burner as more power and sophistication is required on the farm. Some are lucky enough to be kept in good working order once this time arrives. A nicely presented Deutz Fahr DX 4.71 from 1991 was probably the latest air-cooled tractor at the run. Emission standards rang the death knell for engines cooled by the wind so this 91hp model is worth keeping for the great Deutz legacy of such units The John Deere 40 series from the mid-80s always looked as if they meant business and this 2140 was no exception, although power was a modest 89hp The German-built International Harvesters of the 70s and 80s with their rock-solid engines are generating a good deal of interest presently. This 1980 955 was on its first outing with its owner Michael Kiernan The David Brown 950 was all set to give the company a tremendous sales boost, but a manufacturing fault in the fuel pump set it back instead

New wave