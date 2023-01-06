The total cost of all fertiliser used in Ireland in 2022 almost doubled compared to 2021, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

As outlined in the CSO’s ‘Ireland 2022: The Year in Numbers’ publication, the cost of fertiliser in 2022, when usage volumes are accounted for, increased by 97% to €1.2 billion.

Fertiliser prices experienced the largest increase of all farm inputs in 2022.

On average, prices for fertiliser increased by 141%. However, this was somewhat offset by an average reduction in usage volumes on Irish farms by 19%.

When both the increase in prices and the reduction in use are accounted for, this results in the overall cost increase of 97% in terms of money spent on fertiliser.

Over the 12 months to October 2022, input price increases for the three main drivers of farming inputs were: 97.7% for fertiliser; 41.4% for energy prices; and 32.9% for feed prices.

The CSO noted that the increase in input prices was mainly seen in the first half of the year, with prices having stabilised since June.

Fertiliser and food security

A European Commission working document that was published this week highlighted the impact that high fertiliser prices in the EU can have on food security.

The document states that the EU is largely dependent on imports of mineral fertilisers, importing about 30%, 68%, and 85% of its consumption of inorganic nitrogen, phosphates, and potash nutrients respectively.

In the absence of nitrogen-based fertilisers, agricultural output in the EU could be affected compared to a situation with ample access to such products, the working document says.

Russia and Belarus are the largest exporters of potash fertilisers, from which the EU is largely dependent. Russia is also one of the largest exporters of phosphate fertiliser.

The commission document states that Russia’s invasion in Ukraine induced disruptions in affordability and availability of fertilisers, with adverse effects on the production of certain agricultural commodities.