The annual Freemount Macra fundraising tractor run will take place this year next Sunday, January 15, at Lismire GAA Hall.

Tractors from around the North Cork area and beyond will converge on the village of Lismire and travel through Newmarket, Kanturk, Kilbrin, and Johnsbridge.

There will be refreshments and a raffle in the local community hall after the tractor run, and Clonroosk Events will put smiles on children’s faces, providing entertainment for all the family.

A percentage of Clonroosk Event’s takings on the day will be donated to the Freemount Macra fundraiser for the LauraLynn Foundation.

LauraLynn Foundation

The chosen charity for this year’s tractor run, LauraLynn, is Ireland’s only children’s hospice. It provides palliative and hospice care and support for children with life-limiting conditions and their families from all across Ireland.

Advertisement

LauraLynn’s range of services include symptom management for children; music and play therapy; psychological support; family and sibling camps; short breaks; crisis care; and end-of-life care.

auraLynn receives €1.5 million core statutory funding per year, which equates to approximately 33% of overall running costs for the hospice.

It relies primarily on fundraised income to fund its hospice services.

Freemount Macra

Freemount Macra has previously fundraised for charities such as Cope Foundation, Kanturk; The Down Syndrome Centre, Cork; and the Community Air Ambulance.

In 2021, it raised over €7,500 for the Community Air Ambulance.

Advertisement

Freemount Macra Club is 60 years old this year, and will hold an anniversary party in March. The club currently has over 80 members.

“The anniversary party will be a get together with past members for refreshments, a video presentation featuring interviews from past chairpersons, old photos and memories to celebrate the 60 years,” said secretary, Michael O’Callaghan.

“The tractor run which has been going for over ten years, is a great opportunity for new members to learn about Freemount Macra and meet likeminded people,” said Michael. The club takes part in events, sports, performing arts and public speaking.

Registration for the run, which will start at 11.30a.m and continue until 12.30p.m, costs €20.