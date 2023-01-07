Happy memories of growing up on a farm in Co. Kildare have inspired a new book series, Hazel Tree Farm, by the founder of AgriKids, a farm safety educational platform for children and teachers, Alma Jordan, which is being published by O’Brien Press.

Hazel Tree Farm – Blue the Brave, the first book in the new Hazel Tree Farm series, will hit bookshops in February.

Illustrated by Margaret Suggs, Blue the Brave follows the adventures of the Farrelly family, their neighbours, and a host of furry, woolly, and feathery friends.

There’s never a dull moment on Hazel Tree Farm. Peter is hard at work, training Blue for the sheepdog trials at Ballynoe Fair while Kate – who wants to be a vet like her mam – has her hands full taking care of her cheeky pet hen, Hettie.

When a trespasser is nearby, getting ready to strike, Blue and Hettie can sense it – but can they warn the humans in time?

Creating a story

“It all started just before Covid-19 when O’Brien Press reached out to me on the back of my current book series, Tales from Riverside Farm. They wanted to meet with me to discuss some ideas,” said Alma, who lives on a farm in Co. Meath with her husband Mark and son Eamon.

“I was delighted, as from my work with AgriKids, many teachers loved the existing books as they really encouraged the children to read and keep on reading.

“In fact, one third class teacher told me how The Red Tractor book had been read over and over by some of her most reluctant readers.

“This really got me thinking why the vast majority of farm books cater only for young children and toddlers. Older children, it seemed, were also interested in stories set on farms, but they simply didn’t exist.”

After meeting with the publishers, Alma set to work, just as Covid-19 hit, on an idea for a series.

Her new idea, Hazel Tree Farm, is based on the farm she grew up on in Celbridge, Co. Kildare.

“Our farm, ‘Newbawn’ was on the Hazel Hatch road where we had mainly tillage and beef cattle,” the writer explained.

“My sister and I also had ponies and along with the dogs, kittens and any other animal we could sneak past our mother.

“It was a vey happy childhood, typical of any farm family, I should imagine.

“My main characters, Peter and Kate, are taken from names very close to me. Peter was my grandfather and Kate is a prominent name in my family. My granny, my godchild, aunt and cousins are all Kate.

“I have tried to keep as many links to my family as I could.

“It comforted me during the writing journey and really inspired and reminded me of some of the events and happenings that occurred in my childhood,” she said.

Hazel Tree Farm series

“The first draft grew from about 8,000 words to over 20,000 and suddenly I had drafted my first children’s novel,” Alma continued.

“I was beyond thrilled and even emotional when the wonderful Michael O’Brien, rang me to tell me how much they loved the manuscript and that Hazel Tree Farm – Blue the Brave would be published in February 2023.

“We unfortunately lost Michael in the summer and I am so sad he will not get to see it as its existence is very much down to his vision and confidence in my abilities when quite frankly I had none.

“As soon as I was completing the editing process for Blue, I received an email while in Disneyland Paris, on our first big family holiday in nine years. I was asked if I would consider supplying a title for Ireland’s World Book Day celebrations on March 2.

“It would mean writing another book, albeit shorter, but its deadline was in eight weeks.

“Maybe it was the melodies of Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck, but I knew I couldn’t say no and headed into the nearest gift shop to buy a pen and notebook,” recalled Alma.

“While the family splashed about in the hotel pool, I was happy to take to my Lion King notebook and Minnie Mouse pen and drafted what would be Hazel Tree Farm – One Stormy Night, my title for World Book Day.”

One Stormy Night again takes place on Hazel Tree Farm but it is a prequel to the first book, Blue the Brave. It sets the scene and creates a background story to the characters and events the readers will already have met.

“While writing this second book, Alma was also signed up for another title in the series and she is currently underway with the editing of it in time for its launch in the autumn.

“The details of this are still under wraps,” Alma said.

Real farming

“The stories are set on a sheep farm and touch on some real aspects of farm family life. This was important to me. I am hugely concerned about the disconnect there is between farming and non-farming life,” the author continued.

“As farmers we need to talk about what we do, how we do it and – more importantly- why we do it.

“There are so many wonderful positives in farming life and these stories definitely follow that train of thought.

“Some of the best workshops I have ever done are in urban schools, meeting children who have never set foot on a farm but this in no way dulled their interest or curbed their questions.

“I hope with these stories, I am catering for children with an existing love of farm life and encouraging other children to look at farming with new eyes and, dare I say it, as a possible future career,” said the Agrikids founder.

It has been a hectic year for Alma, who has been back on the road with AgriKids, at shows and events while also writing three children’s books.

“But it’s been hugely rewarding too and I cannot wait for everyone to meet the characters of Hazel Tree Farm.,” she said.



