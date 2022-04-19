This week’s factory quotes see cattle price moving up another 5c/kg across the board, despite coming off the back of one short week and into another four-day kill week.

The most recent factory beef price increase leaves a base price of €5.00/kg on the table at Foyle Meats, Co. Donegal, for in-spec heifers with a carcass weight of between 300kg and 400kg.

This would leave an in-spec R+3-grade Angus heifer with a carcass weight of 370kg coming in at €5.51/kg or €2,038.70.

Some processors are trying to take advantage of the short week by offering the same quotes as last week, but the reality is that more money seems to be available.

Starting with heifer price this week, and €4.85-4.90/kg base price is the general run of quotes.

The 10c/kg bonus on cattle with a carcass weight of 300-400kg leaves the Co. Donegal-based processor mentioned above, running slightly ahead on quotes for in-spec cattle this week.

Next up is steers and a €4.80-4.85/kg base price is what most factories are quoting for bullocks this week, with Co. Donegal out in front at €4.95/kg for in-spec bullocks in the 300-400kg weight category.

Advertisement

Angus and Hereford breed bonuses of up to 30c/kg are available on in-spec heifers and steers. The higher bonus is available primarily for the Angus.

For cow price this week, €4.65-4.75/kg is on offer for U-grade cows and €4.55-4.65/kg is on offer for R-grade cows.

O-grade cows are making €4.35-4.45/kg and €4.25-4.35/kg is on offer for P-grade cows.

Under-24 month bulls are making as high as €5.00/kg for good U-grades; most processors are quoting a flat price of €4.90/kg for U-grade bulls.

R-grade bulls are being quoted at €4.80 and €4.70 and €4.60 is on offer for O and P-grade bulls respectively.

Finally, under-16 month bulls are being quoted at €4.80/kg on the grid.