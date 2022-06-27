Factory cattle prices for this week have returned to levels similar to what was seen in early May of this year with most factories easing quotes across the board this week.

May and June will be memorable months for beef farmers with some record-prices secured at both factories and marts for all types of heavy cattle.

The third week of May seen beef prices jump by 20c/kg as demand ramped up and supply began to tighten.

However, the price curve has now begun to decline but with no bulge in cattle supply anticipated for July, procurement staff will have their work cut out filling kill sheets.

Heavy rain fell on most parts of the country over the weekend and some parts needed the rain more than others to help drive-on grass growth.

Grass growth levels have been predicted to pick up again this week and an increase in grass growth will reduce the pressure on beef finishers to bring finished-type grass cattle off land and out to marts and factories.

Prices

Heifer factory quotes are coming in at €5.10-€5.15/kg on the grid with some finishers managing to secure more from the market.

Steers are at €5.10/kg on the grid at most factory processing sites this week with room for bargaining where bunches of bullocks and heifers are concerned.

Looking at cow price and the U-grade cow is being quoted at €5.00/kg with R-grade cows being quoted at €4.90/kg.

There is significant range in cow price between processors this week with some of the stronger cow buyers last month beginning to fall behind on price this week.

O-grade cows are being quoted at €4.70-€4.80/kg with €4.60-€4.70/kg on offer for P-grade cows. Some processors are paying more while others are paying less for cows.

U24-month bulls are being quoted at €5.20/kg for U-grades with €5.10/kg on offer for R-grades. €4.90-€5.00/kg is on offer for O-grades with €4.80-€4.90/kg on offer for P-grades.

Finally, U16 month bulls are being quoted at €5.10/kg on the grid.

Cattle prices have eased across the board and while many factory procurement officers will be hoping the price drop encourages more beef finishers to lift the phone and sell more cattle, the weekend’s rain will help take the pressure off grass supplies on many beef farms. This bounce in grass growth rates will give grass finishers the option to hold onto cattle for an extra few weeks, if they so wish.

Despite this, the advice remains to sell cattle as they come fit while the finished cattle supply is not overly powerful and prices remain fairly good despite recent cuts.