Investigations are ongoing by An Garda Síochána into an incident of “extensive criminal damage” done to two tractors and a number of containers in Co. Offaly last week.

The damage is believed to have been done in the early hours of Friday (July 16) to the property, which is owned by Bord na Móna.

The incident took place in the Geashill region of the county. Image source: Garda Síochána Laois Offaly

In a brief statement seeking information on the matter, Gardaí based in Co. Offaly said:

“Tullamore Gardaí are investigating extensive criminal damage to two tractors and a number of containers owned by Bord Na Mona, Ballynakill, Geashill overnight between the 15th/16th July.

“Any information to confidential line: 1800-666-111; or Tullamore Garda Station: 057-9327600.” Image source: Garda Síochána Laois Offaly

Meanwhile, in nearby Mountmellick, across the border in Co. Laois, investigations are ongoing into the robbery of a post office on Thursday (July 15).

“Gardaí in Mountmellick are investigating an incident at the Post Office in Mountmellick [Thursday] morning at approximately 10:00am,” local Gardaí said.

“A male entered the post office armed with a what appeared to be [a] firearm and demanded cash.

“We would ask that anybody that may have been in Mountmellick between 9:00am and 11:00am that has dashcam footage or saw anyone acting suspiciously in and around the post office to contact Gardaí in Portlaoise on: 057-8674100.”

On a separate note, in what was a busy week of rural incidents, Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of an overturned milk lorry in Co. Monaghan last week.

Gardaí confirmed that the incident occurred on the R181 in Tullynahinnera in the east of the county last Wednesday afternoon (July 14).

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.