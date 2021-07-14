Gardaí and emergency services have attended the scene of an overturned milk lorry in Co. Monaghan.

Gardaí confirmed that the incident occurred on the R181 in Tullynahinnera in the east of the county this afternoon (Wednesday, July 14).

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

The road is currently closed and diversions are in place.

The Monaghan Fire Twitter page said that a unit from Castleblayney fire brigade attended the scene, noting that the occupant of the vehicle was safely removed.

The lorry is belong to Lakeland Dairies, a spokesperson for whom said: “We are relieved and thankful that the driver is safe and well.

“There were no other vehicles involved,” the spokesperson added.

He concluded: “We are grateful to the emergency services for their attendance and assistance.”

Learner tractor driver though ‘lesson’ by Gardaí

Garda intervention was also needed in Co. Laois today, when a tractor operator driving on a learner permit was stopped after being caught driving while holding a mobile phone.

Taking to social media, local Gardaí said: “Laois Roads Policing Unit on patrol today in south Laois stopped a learner permit holder who was driving a tractor and towing farm machinery while holding a mobile phone”.

A Fixed Charge Penalty Notice (FCPN) was subsequently issued to the driver, Gardaí confirmed.