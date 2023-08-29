A delegation from the European Parliament Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development will visit Ireland at the end of October.

Ireland Midlands-Northwest MEP Colm Markey, who is a member of the committee, said that the visit will take place over the course of three days, and will include a visit to Northern Ireland.

Markey said: “I am delighted to receive confirmation of the visit, having proposed the idea to the committee in January.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for members of the committee to engage directly with key stakeholders, experts, and officials to better understand both the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for Irish agriculture.”

According to Markey, the Northern Ireland part of the visit will allow them to “see first-hand” how new arrangements, agreed under the Windsor Framework, are being implemented on the ground.

The Fine Gael MEP said: “There will be a strong focus on issues arising from Brexit, including the impact on cross-border trade, products of mixed origin, ongoing uncertainty over the availability of veterinary medicines in the north, and the distribution of the Brexit Adjustment Reserve (BAR).

“It’s fitting that this visit is taking place as we mark 25 years since the Good Friday Agreement. It’s the perfect opportunity for MEPs to get a clear understanding of the unique situation on the island and to witness how Northern Ireland can take advantage of being both in the UK market and the EU market,” Markey added.

European Parliament on glyphosate

The European Parliament’s agriculture committee returns to formal business this week after a summer recess, with a session starting tomorrow (Wednesday, August 30) on the risks associated with glyphosate.

A risk assessment of the impact of glyphosate on the health of humans, animals and the environment recently concluded by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) did not identify “critical areas of concern”.

Glyphosate is a chemical substance used in a number of herbicide products and its use in Europe is currently approved until December 15 this year.

Besides the risk assessment of glyphosate, several other issues will be discussed at the two-day meeting of the committee.

MEPs on the committee will vote on a draft opinion on a voluntary certification framework for carbon removals generated across Europe.

The committee will also adopt an opinion on the digital labelling of EU fertilising products; and discuss the EU harvest 2023, biodiesel from China, and forest fires.