The European Union (EU) and the United States (US) have announced a ‘collaboration platform on agriculture’ designed to tackle climate change and sustainability challenges.

EU Commissioner for Agriculture, Janusz Wojciechowski and US Secretary of Agriculture, Secretary Tom Vilsack issued a joint statement on the partnership this morning (Wednesday, November 3), described as a new chapter in EU-US collaboration.

The commissioner and secretary said that international collaboration to confront climate change and foster sustainability is paramount to mitigating the “harsh and difficult future that awaits us as a global society”.

“Climate change is already affecting the livelihoods of our farmers in deep and profound ways, from extreme weather volatility, to severe drought, to flooding, to wildfires and other catastrophic events that threaten our towns, cities and communities. We must rise to the challenge.

“We are reaffirming our mutual commitment to sustainable and climate-smart agricultural production, recognising that we are both engaged in multiple, effective ways to achieve mutually desired outcomes.”

The joint statement also recognised the role of science and innovation in bringing about more sustainable agriculture.

“We must work together to devise systems and solutions that are good for agricultural producers, good for consumers, good for businesses, good for our communities and good for our planet.

“This includes fair and open markets at the local, regional, and international levels that bolster food security and sustainable food systems.”

The statement continued:

“The EU and the US are committed globally to enhanced and sustainable production, alleviating poverty and hunger, protecting our environment, and confronting climate change.

“This transformational initiative provides a platform for us to work cooperatively towards these goals.”

