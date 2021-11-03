With the COP26 event in full swing in Glasgow, Scotland, a TD has hit out at what he claims is a “wave of lunacy” around climate change.

Speaking yesterday (Tuesday, November 2), independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice highlighted some of the comments made during and prior to this week’s event on the subject of agriculture.

He cited recent comments from Dr. Marguerite Nyhan at University College Cork (UCC), who noted that around half of the world’s population lives in cities, with this figure set to increase to 70% by 2050. Around two-thirds of Ireland’s population lives in urban areas.

However, according to Fitzmaurice, Dr. Nyhan said that, while cities only represent 3% of land cover globally, they account for 70% of global energy consumption and 75% of CO2 emissions.

“Despite world population continuing to grow, some of the proposals being discussed at COP26 could limit food production,” the Roscommon-Galway TD said, noting that the world’s population is set to grow by almost two billion in the next 30 years.

“If we begin to limit food production, how do we expect to feed these people? A major reality check needs to happen when planning for the future,” Fitzmaurice argued.

The TD also highlighted Ireland’s relatively low contribution to climate change, compared to the larger countries in the world.

He went on to reiterate criticism of the the EU-Mercosur Trade Agreement, saying that in 2020, some 1.7 million hectares of primary forest was lost in Brazil, an increase of 25% on the previous year.

“How can we suggest to limit food production in sustainable parts of the world, while simultaneously encouraging deforestation in another?” Fitzmaurice asked.

Advertisement

He also addressed the issue of potential power shortages in Ireland this winter.

“When you look at the power situation in Ireland, both Eirgrid and this government have acknowledged the already-significant burden on power generation in this country,” the TD said.

“Last week, a number of plants were down across the country. Eirgrid previously confirmed that there was a real possibility of planned power outages this winter if demand outgrew supply.

“And yet, here we are talking about putting more and more electric vehicles on the road. The idea of achieving the retrofitting of 75,000 homes per year is also fanciful, given that we cannot meet our house building targets,” Fitzmaurice argued.

He went on: “The wave of lunacy around the climate change debate is just breathtaking at the moment and people need to come back down to earth and stop living in the clouds.

“The fact is that if the population continues to grow, then we must be able to feed them. This food should be produced in countries where it is sustainable to do so,” he added.

“Instead of kicking the daylights out of farmers at every single turn, maybe we should be recognising what they are already doing for the economy and the environment. Farmers are prepared to put their shoulder to the wheel, but the farmer-bashing must stop.

Concluding his remarks, Fitzmaurice said: “If migration of people to cities and urban areas is to reach 70% in the coming decades, one would have to wonder if the manpower will be left in rural areas to continue to feed the rest of the world.”

Download Our Free App