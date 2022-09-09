Ireland is failing to properly protect raised and blanket bogs that are designated as special areas of conservation and illegal turf cutting still takes place on raised bogs.

That’s according to an EU report on member states’ implementation of EU environmental laws and policies published this week.

The European Commission’s Environmental Implementation Review found that Ireland was failing to implement EU legislation in a range of areas including water treatment and protection of certain bogs, forests and marine areas.

The quality of bathing water remains below average and problems with drinking water are unresolved in Ireland according to the report.

It also found the increasing generation of waste remains significantly above the EU average and ammonia emissions from agriculture “pose a significant problem”.

The high cost of bringing an environmental legal action here (in Ireland) was also highlighted.

According to the report, Ireland has good air quality and has taken important steps towards a circular economy. Water quality has improved thanks in part to EU investments. Its soils are considered to be in good condition, with the exception of peat areas.

Adalbert Jahnz, a European Commission spokesperson, told Europarlradio that Ireland’s record on protecting raised and blanket bogs is worrying:

“These are extremely precious protected areas, both for biodiversity and also for storing carbon and yet there are not yet in a very good state.”

Meanwhile the EU’s Environment Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevicius has urged EU countries to properly implement the EU’s environmental laws.

“All over Europe we have witnessed the devastating droughts and forest fires this summer and extreme weather events will become more frequent and violent and none of our member states has been spared,” he said.

“So, this calls, not only for emergency response, but preparedness and prevention. To protect our health, our livelihoods and ensure long-term food security, all EU member states must fully and properly apply the environmental rules we already have, without any further delay.”

“This year’s Environmental Implementation Review is a call to action. While it shows progress in some areas since the previous review, I am concerned that in other areas, the implementation gap is still getting wider, which makes us all more vulnerable to environmental pollution and related risks.”