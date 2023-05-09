The European Parliament has adopted its position on reducing emissions of methane from the EU energy generation sector, following a vote in a plenary (full) session today (Tuesday, May 9).

The proposed legislation, which the parliament has backed, is the first piece of EU legislation aimed at cutting methane emissions and covers direct methane emissions from the oil, fossil gas and coal sectors, and from biomethane once it is injected into the gas network.

MEPs also want the new rules to include the petrochemicals sector.

The legislation passed by 499 votes to 73, with 55 abstentions.

In adopting its position, the parliament has called on the European Commission to propose a binding 2030 reduction target for EU methane emissions for all relevant sectors by the end of 2025.

The parliament has also called on member states to set national targets as part of their integrated national energy and climate plans.

Under the legislation, operators in the energy generation sector would be required to submit a methane leak detection and repair programme to the relevant national authorities six months from the date of entry into force of the regulation.

MEPs are also demanding more frequent leak detection and repair surveys compared to what the commission is proposing, with stronger obligations to repair leaks.

As imports make up over 80% of the oil and gas consumed in the EU, the parliament has called for importers of coal, oil and gas to be obliged, from 2026, to demonstrate that imported fossil energy also meets the requirements in the proposed regulation.

Now that the parliament has adopted its position, negotiations can begin with the Council of the EU to determine the final text of the legislation.

The version of the legislation adopted by the parliament is largely unchanged from the position adopted by the parliament’s Environment Committee and Industry Committee last month.

The vote today has been welcomed by an environmental advocacy group that had expressed concerns that tabled amendments would undermine the legislation.

The Environmental Defence Fund Europe said after the voted that “science-based decision making” had prevailed.

Flavia Sollazzo, the group’s senior director for EU energy transition, said: “While today’s vote is a step in the right direction, we are looking forward to the European Parliament’s negotiators working towards an ambitious and robust final regulation.”