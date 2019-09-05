EU dairy outlook forum takes place in Dublin this week

The EU Dairy Outlook and Educational Forum is currently underway in Dublin this week, with the conference beginning today, Thursday, September 5, and continuing tomorrow.

Designed to provide outlooks for major input and price influences, this dairy industry conference offers critical insights into EU and global dairy supply and demand, according to its organisers.

The goal of the conference is to help attendees understand how such dynamics can impact procurement strategy and use this knowledge to plan their budgets better.

The key topics of discussion at the forum include the outlooks on: the global dairy industry; trade wars and their potential impact; and consumer trends.

In addition, discussions centre around the macro-economic conditions for the dairy industry and practical risk management strategies across multiple dairy products.

New innovations in dairy risk management are also penned in as a key talking point.

The three-day event officially opened yesterday evening with a welcome reception; this was followed by an optional educational forum this morning and the main conference kicked off this afternoon.

The outlook conference will continue tomorrow morning and is expected to adjourn at around lunch time.

Hosted by the dairy team in the FCM division of INTL FCStone Financial, the conference is aimed to cater for a range of attendees that seek to gain insight into the 2019/20 dairy market.

Speakers at the conference include representatives from: INTL FCStone; Dairy America; Hoogwegt International; Kerry Group; Fonterra; and Dairy Industry Ireland, among others.

Targeted attendees include: traders; dairy farmers; dairy and food processors and manufacturers; and food service companies.