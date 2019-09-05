EU dairy outlook forum takes place in Dublin this week
The EU Dairy Outlook and Educational Forum is currently underway in Dublin this week, with the conference beginning today, Thursday, September 5, and continuing tomorrow.
Designed to provide outlooks for major input and price influences, this dairy industry conference offers critical insights into EU and global dairy supply and demand, according to its organisers.
The goal of the conference is to help attendees understand how such dynamics can impact procurement strategy and use this knowledge to plan their budgets better.
In addition, discussions centre around the macro-economic conditions for the dairy industry and practical risk management strategies across multiple dairy products.
New innovations in dairy risk management are also penned in as a key talking point.
The three-day event officially opened yesterday evening with a welcome reception; this was followed by an optional educational forum this morning and the main conference kicked off this afternoon.
The outlook conference will continue tomorrow morning and is expected to adjourn at around lunch time.
Speakers at the conference include representatives from: INTL FCStone; Dairy America; Hoogwegt International; Kerry Group; Fonterra; and Dairy Industry Ireland, among others.
Targeted attendees include: traders; dairy farmers; dairy and food processors and manufacturers; and food service companies.