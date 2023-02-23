MEP Chris MacManus has requested the EU Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development to visit border counties in Ireland to see how Brexit has affected the agri-food industry in region.

The Sinn Féin MEP has appealed to the European Parliament’s agri committee to accept his proposal for a fact-finding mission to the north of Ireland in 2023, to assess the impact of Brexit, and hear from local producers and agri-food businesses.

“Now is the time for a fact-finding mission to the six counties and across the border region,” MEP MacManus said.

“The British Government must not override the [Northern Ireland] protocol as this would be damaging to the agri-food sector amongst many others.

“The protocol is the only viable solution to the damage Brexit poses for the agri-sector on the island of Ireland; it has allowed large volumes of agricultural produce to move from farmers in the north to processors in the south, and it has helped maintain trade links to our nearest neighbours in Britain,” he added.

Advertisement

MEP Chris MacManus

MacManus also said that the benefit of cross-border harmonisation in relation to all-Ireland geographical indicators, which Ireland must promote to protect and continue showcasing some of the country’s most globally renowned goods, must be showcased.

“Britain is the EU’s largest export destination for the EU agri-food sector, which includes Ireland, [and] exported €39.5 billion in the first 10 months in 2022 alone,” MacManus continued.

“Yet the British Government and DUP [Democratic Unionist Party] are insistent on pursuing this reckless anti-protocol agenda over the heads, and against the wishes, of our farmers, which would weaken this trade.

“Britain could easily join a sanitary and phytosanitary agreement with the EU, like Switzerland, Norway and Iceland, which eases many matters.”

Advertisement

MacManus has urged that a visit by the EU to the border region take place sooner rather than later.

“The next 12 months will be an ideal opportunity for MEPs from across Europe to visit the north of Ireland and the border counties to hear people’s concerns regarding Brexit, the Tory and DUP’s threats to dismantle the protocol, and the impact that this will have on the all-Ireland economy and the agri-food sector,” he said.

“This year, with it being the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, is the perfect time to showcase just how important an all-Ireland agri-food sector is, and how Brexit has brought nothing but hardship for our farmers in the border region and beyond,” the MEP concluded.